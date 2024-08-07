StockNews.com Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 129.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 177,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100,080 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

