StockNews.com Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Children’s Place has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

