StockNews.com Downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Get CommScope alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CommScope

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $469.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. Analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CommScope by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,969 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 953,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 777,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.