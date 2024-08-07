StockNews.com Downgrades Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) to Sell

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NYSE DNB opened at $11.70 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,235,000 after buying an additional 588,460 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

