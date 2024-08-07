StockNews.com Downgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,236.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,287.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

