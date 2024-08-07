StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

