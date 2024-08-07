StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 7.6 %

GBR stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

