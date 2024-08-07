StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.26 on Monday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 997.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.