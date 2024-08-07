StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $309.03 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

