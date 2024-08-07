StockNews.com Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

VOD opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

