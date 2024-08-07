StockNews.com Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to “Hold”

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Up 0.6 %

AtriCure stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 27.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 575,605 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AtriCure by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.