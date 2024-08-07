StockNews.com Upgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Sell

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDWD. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MediWound Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $16.85 on Monday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $156.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 7.8% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

