StockNews.com Upgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Strong-Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Shares of SNN opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.