StockNews.com Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Hold”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.00 and a beta of 0.01. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 914,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,825.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 274,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 259,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

