StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

