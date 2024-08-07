Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 22%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 1,001,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,792,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.21.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

