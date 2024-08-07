Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.60.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
