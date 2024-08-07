Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

