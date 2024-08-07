Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,468,000 after purchasing an additional 553,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

