Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,090.4% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 207,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 328,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 316,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

