Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.47

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $10.47. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 2,198,994 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of -0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.