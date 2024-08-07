Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

