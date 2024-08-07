Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of SU stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

