SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SSY opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
