Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $898.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

