Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.
Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance
SUNS opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Sunrise Realty Trust
Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.
