Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $999.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $999.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $616.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $806.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

