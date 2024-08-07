Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $616.94 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $806.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.72. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

