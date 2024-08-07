Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Lowered to $950.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $950.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $939.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $616.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.72.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

