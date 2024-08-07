Susan Rhea Netherton Sells 2,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Susan Rhea Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.13, for a total transaction of C$358,262.60.
Waste Connections Price Performance
WCN stock opened at C$244.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$239.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$229.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$174.74 and a one year high of C$251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.