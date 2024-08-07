Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.