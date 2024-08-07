Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $8,471,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

