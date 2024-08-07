T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after buying an additional 306,524 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 265,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

