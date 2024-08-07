TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 35%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) traded down 35% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Down 35.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 570.78%.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TAAT Global Alternatives
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.