Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.59.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

