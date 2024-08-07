Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $312.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

