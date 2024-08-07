Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $295.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talkspace will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Talkspace

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

In related news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 478,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talkspace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Talkspace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 84,933 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $12,700,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Talkspace by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Talkspace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

