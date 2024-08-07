Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million.

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Talos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,206,000 shares of company stock worth $13,631,500 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after buying an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,557.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,724,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 114,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

