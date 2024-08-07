Tamara Peterman Buys 396 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

UMBF opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

