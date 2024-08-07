Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 190,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 75,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.63 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Stock Up 32.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 49.04 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

