Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,486,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,367,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,605 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

