Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.03.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Read More
