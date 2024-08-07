Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $54,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

