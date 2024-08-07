Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.20

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.20 and traded as high as $47.05. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 18,454 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

