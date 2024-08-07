TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 499.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,297,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after buying an additional 653,031 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TC Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $43.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

