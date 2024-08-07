TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson Sells 300 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.40, for a total value of C$17,820.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

TRP stock opened at C$59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$59.98. The company has a market cap of C$61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.05.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.73.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

