TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson Sells 300 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.40, for a total value of C$17,820.00.
TRP stock opened at C$59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$59.98. The company has a market cap of C$61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
