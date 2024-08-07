TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $4.95. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 87,469 shares changing hands.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TCW Strategic Income Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.