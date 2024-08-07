TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $4.95. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 87,469 shares changing hands.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

