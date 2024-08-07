TD Cowen Downgrades Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Hold

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

TAP opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

