TD Cowen Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $9.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $380.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

