TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 129.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $10,759,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrence R. Curtin 218,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.