Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

RNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $6,582,458.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,649.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,278,190. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

RNA opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

