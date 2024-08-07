Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 2,227,192 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,406,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ROIV opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
