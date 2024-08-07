Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 2,227,192 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,406,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.